Belrium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6.89 trillion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

