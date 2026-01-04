CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.75 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $1.75 million and $782.92 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00008852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00003886 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,482 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,482.517517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.01921154 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.