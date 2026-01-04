Verge Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.57 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $100.79 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91,312.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.75 or 0.00713761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.68 or 0.00553789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.30 or 0.00474522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00090168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00014000 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,951,235 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verge is medium.com/vergecurrency. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

