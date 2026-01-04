Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Stock Position Reduced by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

