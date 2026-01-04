Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 3,134 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.22 and a 200 day moving average of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

