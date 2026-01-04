Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 53,958 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 170,936 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,843,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,400,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $75.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

