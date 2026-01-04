Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 12,808 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $36,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,788 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,407,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,073,000 after buying an additional 1,333,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,196,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,900,000 after buying an additional 1,247,558 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 474.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,510,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,322,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,272 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

CGGR opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

