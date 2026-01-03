ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Trading Down 21.7% – Here’s What Happened

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) dropped 21.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 5,597,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average daily volume of 286,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

ROK Resources Trading Down 21.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

