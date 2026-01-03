Meredith Wealth Planning Increases Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned about 0.27% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.6817 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.