Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vertiv by 99.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 8.5%

Vertiv stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.38. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

