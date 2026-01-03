Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NU by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NU by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Santander raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.