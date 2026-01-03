Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,494 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.2% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,922,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $613.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.47. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

More Invesco QQQ News

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.