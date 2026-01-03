Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,494 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.2% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,922,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $613.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.47. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile bullish signal — a billionaire investor publicly backing QQQ may attract retail and institutional attention and lead to incremental inflows into the Nasdaq?heavy ETF. This Billionaire Investment Legend is Betting on the QQQ
- Positive Sentiment: Pre?market strength flagged — TipRanks noted QQQ was up in pre?market trading on Jan 2, suggesting early buying interest that can feed momentum into the session (short?term bullish signal). QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-2-2026
- Positive Sentiment: Structural tailwind for ETFs — Seeking Alpha highlights regulatory moves (ETF share class approvals) that could ease conversions and product innovation across mutual fund complexes, potentially benefiting liquid, flagship ETFs like QQQ by encouraging flows into ETF wrappers. ETF Share Class Approval For Mutual Fund Complexes – A True Game-Changer
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary on resilience and tariffs — Several Seeking Alpha pieces argue the economy remained resilient in 2025 and that tariffs didn’t derail growth; these are broader market context items that can support equity multiples but don’t directly change QQQ’s sector composition. Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience Why Didn’t Trump’s Tariffs Crash The Economy In 2025?
- Neutral Sentiment: Fed/market dynamics analysis — A Seeking Alpha piece discusses Fed risks versus market advantages; useful for positioning but ambiguous for directional flows into QQQ until policy signals (rates, guidance) become clearer. The Fed’s Biggest Problem Is The Market’s Greatest Advantage
- Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness in tech?led sessions — TipRanks noted a prior decline for QQQ as technology names pulled back, a reminder that sector concentration makes QQQ sensitive to episodic tech profit?taking and rotation risks. QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-1-2026
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
