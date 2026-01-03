Turners Automotive Group Limited (TRA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on January 28th

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. This is a 12.9% increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Turners Automotive Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $480.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.
