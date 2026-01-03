Turners Automotive Group Limited (TRA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on January 28th

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. This is a 12.9% increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $480.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Auto Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Auto Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods. The Finance segment provides asset-based finance to consumers and SME's. The Credit Management segment offers collection, credit management, and debt recovery services to the corporate and SME sectors.

