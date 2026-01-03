SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 20,958 ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged $IGHG

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IGHG opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $79.14.

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk. IGHG was launched on Nov 5, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

