SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

