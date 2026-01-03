SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $61.66 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

