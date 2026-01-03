SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 20.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

