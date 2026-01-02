iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.9120, with a volume of 89148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,252,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,618,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,936,000 after purchasing an additional 740,173 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

