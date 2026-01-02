Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.28 and last traded at $66.2710, with a volume of 1463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,861,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,074,000 after acquiring an additional 161,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,588,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,495,000 after acquiring an additional 130,557 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 291,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 110,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 225,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

