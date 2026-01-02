Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 15642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 470.0%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

