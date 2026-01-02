Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 15642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $538.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.
Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- BNZI Posts Record Q3 Revenue – See What’s Driving It.
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.