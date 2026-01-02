Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $193.38 and last traded at $194.2770, with a volume of 75720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $1,365,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,128.17. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 25,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $4,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,547,965. The trade was a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $6,229,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 22.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

