Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Jan 2nd, 2026

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGBGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $33.9160, with a volume of 2074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $951.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGB. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4,815.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,021,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after buying an additional 1,980,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 625,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,200,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,778,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $19,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,517,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,832,000 after acquiring an additional 435,145 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 953.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 294,414 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

