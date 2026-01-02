Taptica International (LON:TAP) Posts Earnings Results

Taptica International (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.01 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TAP stock opened at GBX 2.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.22. Taptica International has a one year low of GBX 0.80 and a one year high of GBX 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.02 million and a PE ratio of -87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

In other news, insider Manuel De Luque Muntaner bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £18,000.

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

