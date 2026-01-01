American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Short Interest Update

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,365 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 12,340 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QINT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 18,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,494. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $430.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78.

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

