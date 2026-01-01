Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Decreases By 18.3%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,453,251 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 4,227,385 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,576,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,576,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.22. 2,415,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.25.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Holiday surprise: $1 gets you everything
- America’s “most deplorable” Christmas sale
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.