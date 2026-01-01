Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Decreases By 18.3%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,453,251 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 4,227,385 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,576,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,576,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.22. 2,415,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 70,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

