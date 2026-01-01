Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.48. 15,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 115,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXED. Wall Street Zen cut Phoenix Education Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

