SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 304,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 161,891 shares.The stock last traded at $40.5050 and had previously closed at $40.51.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months. ULST was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

