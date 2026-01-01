Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 519,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 457,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

