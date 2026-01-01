First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.5950, with a volume of 105483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $679 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDD. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $21,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 609.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,248 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,616,000.

About First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries. The universe of stocks consists of dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index that have a positive five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend to earnings-per-share ratio of 60% or less.

