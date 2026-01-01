Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 785,124 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 571,732 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,374,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,374,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

SPMO traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $119.32. 1,036,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,423. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

