Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Update

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,397 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 9,080 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ECOW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 51,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,600. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

