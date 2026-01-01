Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 503,725 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 364,610 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 256,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Forge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Forge Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Forge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Forge Global by 220.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 129,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Forge Global by 442.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 111,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 303.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 100,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,617. The company has a market cap of $606.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.18. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Forge Global is a financial technology company that operates a digital marketplace for trading shares in private companies. The platform connects shareholders, including employees and early investors, with accredited and institutional buyers seeking exposure to late-stage private ventures ahead of their initial public offerings. By facilitating secondary transactions, Forge Global aims to provide liquidity solutions that traditionally have been limited in private markets.

The company’s core services include trade execution, settlement, and custody for pre-IPO securities, supported by an integrated suite of portfolio management and data-analytics tools.

