Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 503,725 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 364,610 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 256,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Forge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Forge Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Forge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Forge Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global
Forge Global Stock Performance
Forge Global stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 100,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,617. The company has a market cap of $606.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.18. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global is a financial technology company that operates a digital marketplace for trading shares in private companies. The platform connects shareholders, including employees and early investors, with accredited and institutional buyers seeking exposure to late-stage private ventures ahead of their initial public offerings. By facilitating secondary transactions, Forge Global aims to provide liquidity solutions that traditionally have been limited in private markets.
The company’s core services include trade execution, settlement, and custody for pre-IPO securities, supported by an integrated suite of portfolio management and data-analytics tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forge Global
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Holiday surprise: $1 gets you everything
- America’s “most deplorable” Christmas sale
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.