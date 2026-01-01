Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $627.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $624.46 and a 200-day moving average of $601.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $636.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

