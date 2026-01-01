SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 376.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.