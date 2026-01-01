Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,760 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5%

Walmart stock opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,334,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,958,228.79. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 125,628 shares of company stock worth $13,690,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, December 19th. CICC Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

