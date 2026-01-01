Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) SVP Amy Bachrodt Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,637.20. This represents a 27.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amy Bachrodt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Amy Bachrodt sold 10,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $405,800.00.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $43.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maze Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MAZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAZE shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

