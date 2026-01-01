Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Up 8.3% – Should You Buy?

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.7350. 924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Studio City Ih presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Studio City Ih Trading Down 7.5%

The stock has a market cap of $750.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

