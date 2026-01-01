Brokerages Set Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD) Target Price at $3.13

Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.1333.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Teads in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teads in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teads in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Teads from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Teads Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of TEAD stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.31. Teads has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Teads had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter.

About Teads

Teads is a global digital media platform specializing in outstream video advertising and high-impact display formats. Founded in 2007 and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker TEAD, the company connects advertisers, agencies and publishers through a programmatic marketplace designed to maximize brand engagement across desktop, mobile and connected TV. Teads offers proprietary ad formats such as inRead, outstream expansion units and seamless mobile placements that activate only when visible to the user, helping clients optimize viewability and attention metrics without relying on traditional pre-roll or banner placements.

The Teads platform leverages data-driven targeting and machine learning to serve personalized creative in real time.

