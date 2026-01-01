Analysts Set Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Target Price at $141.75

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.75.

MATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $123.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matson has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $154.23.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.72 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Matson by 495.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 34.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

