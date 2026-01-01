Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,639,869.16 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 2,497,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $11,639,869.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 30,454,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,917,713.70. This trade represents a 8.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 26th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 1,385,850 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,193.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,313,881 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $5,978,158.55.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 2,745,253 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $12,381,091.03.

On Monday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 7,739,154 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,671,409.92.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,970,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 504,912 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 363.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 416,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 326,451 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 616.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,184,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 1,019,578 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 351,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 259,727 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

