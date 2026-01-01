SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 3 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,043 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,043 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 17.49% of SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ MYMG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316. SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

