Short Interest in Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Rises By 34.9%

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,417 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 6,240 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Millennium Group International Stock Performance

Shares of MGIH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 53,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Millennium Group International has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Millennium Group International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Millennium Group International in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Millennium Group International

(Get Free Report)

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.