Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Decreases By 18.6%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 489,427 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 601,240 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HOTH. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hoth Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

HOTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.64. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, licensing and development of novel therapies for dermatological, central nervous system and other debilitating conditions. The company’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing late preclinical or early clinical assets with promising pharmacological profiles and leveraging formulation science to optimize delivery. Core to its approach is the design of topical and localized administration platforms intended to enhance drug penetration, sustain release and reduce systemic exposure.

Hoth’s development pipeline encompasses multiple candidate programs addressing high-unmet-need areas such as atopic dermatitis, epidermolysis bullosa and oral mucositis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.