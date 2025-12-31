Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 478,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 275,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.01.
Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air Industries Group, Inc (NYSE American: AIRI) is a precision engineering company headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York. The firm specializes in the design, development and manufacture of air and gas handling solutions for high-performance applications. Its core offerings include turbomachinery components such as blowers, fans, compressors and turbines, as well as heat exchangers and related assemblies. Air Industries Group serves as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and a trusted supplier to a range of industries, with a particular focus on defense and aerospace.
The company’s product portfolio addresses the demanding requirements of military and commercial aerospace platforms, providing mission-critical airflow and thermal management systems.
