HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,118 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 36,682 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 69,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSCS. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on HeartSciences from $9.00 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HeartSciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HeartSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeartSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get HeartSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSCS

Institutional Trading of HeartSciences

HeartSciences Trading Up 4.0%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HeartSciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSCS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of HeartSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSCS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,765. HeartSciences has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.57.

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HeartSciences will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About HeartSciences

(Get Free Report)

HeartSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced, non?invasive cardiac diagnostic technologies. The company’s flagship product, MyoVista, is a high?fidelity electrocardiograph (ECG) designed to detect subtle changes in cardiac function that may indicate myocardial ischemia or left ventricular dysfunction. By leveraging high?frequency wavelet analysis within the QRS complex, MyoVista provides clinicians with enhanced visualization and analytical capabilities that extend beyond those of standard ECG systems.

HeartSciences supports the MyoVista system with an integrated software suite that automates data analysis and report generation, facilitating seamless integration into existing clinical workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeartSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.