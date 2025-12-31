GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 98,296 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 121,252 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,327 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,327 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.67% of GreenPower Motor worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

GP traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 32,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 105.06% and a negative return on equity of 561.91%. Equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission electric vehicles, with a focus on heavy-duty transit buses, school buses, shuttles and medium-duty trucks. The company develops its vehicles on proprietary electric platforms, integrating battery and drivetrain technology to deliver fully battery-powered solutions for public transit agencies, school districts and commercial fleet operators.

GreenPower’s product lineup includes full-sized electric transit buses available in various lengths and configurations, purpose-built electric school buses designed to meet safety standards and reduce operating costs, and medium-duty electric delivery vehicles tailored for last-mile logistics.

