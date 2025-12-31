iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,635 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 2,046 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVRS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 478. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF

The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

