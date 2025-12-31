iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,635 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 2,046 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVRS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 478. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.
About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF
