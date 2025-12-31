Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 148,445 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 185,076 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance

Inv Vk Ca Valu stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,286. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Ca Valu

Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 33.4% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

