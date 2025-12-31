Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 148,445 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 185,076 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance
Inv Vk Ca Valu stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,286. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Ca Valu
Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.
