Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SGCFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sagicor Financial
Sagicor Financial Price Performance
About Sagicor Financial
Sagicor Financial Corporation is a Barbados?based financial services group that provides a broad spectrum of insurance, banking and investment solutions across the Caribbean and beyond. The company’s core activities include the underwriting of life, health and group insurance products, the administration of annuities and retirement plans, and the provision of individual and corporate wealth?management services. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sagicor serves both retail and institutional clients seeking protection, savings and long?term financial planning.
In the banking sector, Sagicor offers deposit?taking, lending and transaction services via a network of branches and digital platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sagicor Financial
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.