Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

SGCFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Sagicor Financial Corporation is a Barbados?based financial services group that provides a broad spectrum of insurance, banking and investment solutions across the Caribbean and beyond. The company’s core activities include the underwriting of life, health and group insurance products, the administration of annuities and retirement plans, and the provision of individual and corporate wealth?management services. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sagicor serves both retail and institutional clients seeking protection, savings and long?term financial planning.

In the banking sector, Sagicor offers deposit?taking, lending and transaction services via a network of branches and digital platforms.

