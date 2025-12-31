Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.0150. Approximately 321,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 759,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.04 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Traeger by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Traeger during the second quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, trading on the NYSE under the ticker COOK, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wood pellet grills and outdoor cooking appliances. The company’s core product lineup features a range of hardwood-pellet grills that combine wood-fired flavor with digital temperature control. Beyond grills, Traeger offers a suite of accessories—such as grill covers, smoking woods, meat probes and recipe rubs—as well as outdoor kitchen solutions designed to serve both consumer and light-commercial segments.

Founded in 1985 by Joe Traeger, the brand pioneered the wood-pellet grilling category.

